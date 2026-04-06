Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW

Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,865 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock, valued at approximately $3,344,000. Lowe's Companies comprises 1.9% of Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,204,311 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $1,056,585,000 after buying an additional 2,122,622 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 207.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,058,086 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $517,218,000 after buying an additional 1,388,133 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 243.2% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,116,945 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $247,817,000 after buying an additional 791,526 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Lowe's Companies by 101.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,244,941 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $312,866,000 after acquiring an additional 626,829 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Lowe's Companies by 45.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,899,114 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $477,266,000 after acquiring an additional 593,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company's stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Lowe's Companies from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. KGI Securities started coverage on Lowe's Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on Lowe's Companies from $316.00 to $315.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Barclays upgraded Lowe's Companies from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lowe's Companies from $270.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe's Companies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $289.24.

View Our Latest Analysis on LOW

Lowe's Companies Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $231.44 on Monday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $258.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.97. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.38 and a 52 week high of $293.06.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. Lowe's Companies had a negative return on equity of 61.40% and a net margin of 7.71%.The business had revenue of $20.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Lowe's Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. Lowe's Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.51%.

Insider Activity at Lowe's Companies

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 18,000 shares of Lowe's Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.17, for a total transaction of $4,701,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 231,043 shares in the company, valued at $60,341,500.31. The trade was a 7.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Lowe's Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lowe's Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lowe's Companies wasn't on the list.

While Lowe's Companies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here