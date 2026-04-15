Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD - Free Report) by 1,951.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,337 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 136,350 shares during the period. Church & Dwight makes up about 0.6% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Church & Dwight worth $12,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,506,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,050,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Church & Dwight by 486.4% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 586,939 shares of the company's stock worth $51,433,000 after purchasing an additional 486,850 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Church & Dwight by 1,659.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 461,310 shares of the company's stock worth $40,425,000 after purchasing an additional 435,094 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,760,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Church & Dwight Price Performance

NYSE:CHD opened at $95.53 on Wednesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.33 and a 52 week high of $107.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.48. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $98.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.77.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 11.88%.The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Church & Dwight has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.920-0.920 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.3075 per share. This is a boost from Church & Dwight's previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Church & Dwight's payout ratio is 40.73%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Janet S. Vergis sold 12,960 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $1,308,960.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,727,302. The trade was a 43.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total value of $704,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 30,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,440.60. The trade was a 18.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CHD shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Evercore increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an "in-line" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $112.00 price target on Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $100.00 price target (up from $87.00) on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $101.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CHD

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company's portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

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