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SageGuard Financial Group LLC Takes Position in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
GE Vernova logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • SageGuard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake of 2,540 shares in GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) during the 4th quarter, valued at approximately $1.66 million.
  • Major institutions materially increased exposure—Capital World Investors now owns 2,156,197 shares after adding ~2.05M shares, and SG Americas Securities raised its position to 418,661 shares (a 10,288.6% increase in the 4th quarter).
  • Analyst and market sentiment is bullish after a huge earnings beat (EPS $13.39 vs. $2.99 estimate) and several upgrades, leaving a consensus target near $919.48 and mostly Buy ratings.
  • Interested in GE Vernova? Here are five stocks we like better.

SageGuard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,540 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,660,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 1,907.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,156,197 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,325,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048,792 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,175,729 shares of the company's stock valued at $722,956,000 after acquiring an additional 740,339 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 10,288.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 418,661 shares of the company's stock valued at $273,624,000 after acquiring an additional 414,631 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 944,567 shares of the company's stock valued at $499,817,000 after acquiring an additional 375,677 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 136.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 561,213 shares of the company's stock valued at $341,038,000 after acquiring an additional 323,481 shares during the period.

Key Headlines Impacting GE Vernova

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GEV. Evercore raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $860.00 to $905.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $930.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $785.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded GE Vernova from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the company from $560.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $919.48.

Get Our Latest Report on GEV

GE Vernova Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of GEV stock opened at $992.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $266.87 billion, a PE ratio of 55.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $874.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $718.77. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $306.21 and a twelve month high of $1,009.89.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $13.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $10.40. The business had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 46.91%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

GE Vernova Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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