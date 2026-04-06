SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Acquires 2,000 Shares of Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO - Free Report) by 58.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,450 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Fair Isaac accounts for about 5.3% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.'s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $9,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FICO. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 19 shares of the technology company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20 shares of the technology company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth $34,000. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,500.00 to $2,300.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Bank of America began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $1,900.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,960.00 to $1,547.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,867.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FICO

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 358 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,360.00, for a total value of $486,880.00. Following the sale, the director owned 11,204 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,237,440. The trade was a 3.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eva Manolis sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,227.63, for a total value of $638,367.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 344 shares of the company's stock, valued at $422,304.72. This trade represents a 60.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE FICO opened at $1,087.75 on Monday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $1,287.11 and its 200-day moving average is $1,541.67. The company has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 12-month low of $969.32 and a 12-month high of $2,217.60.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.25. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 31.89% and a negative return on equity of 40.98%. The business had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.79 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.170-38.170 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO's product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO - Free Report).

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