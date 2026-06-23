SG Americas Securities LLC Has $65.25 Million Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK - Free Report) by 158.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 272,548 shares of the software company's stock after acquiring an additional 167,064 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.13% of Autodesk worth $65,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 246.4% in the fourth quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 52,649 shares of the software company's stock valued at $15,585,000 after buying an additional 37,449 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,229,946 shares of the software company's stock worth $364,076,000 after acquiring an additional 273,765 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 532,504 shares of the software company's stock valued at $157,627,000 after acquiring an additional 169,099 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 946,476 shares of the software company's stock valued at $280,166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,977,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $375.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Autodesk to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $326.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Autodesk

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Stacy J. Smith purchased 3,435 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $231.17 per share, for a total transaction of $794,068.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 26,517 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,129,934.89. This trade represents a 14.88% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Janesh Moorjani acquired 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $197.67 per share, for a total transaction of $494,175.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 50,993 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,079,786.31. This trade represents a 5.16% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of ADSK opened at $187.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.30. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.50 and a 52-week high of $329.09. The business's 50 day moving average price is $230.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The software company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 57.14%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.400-12.650 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.100-3.140 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc NASDAQ: ADSK is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company's product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

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