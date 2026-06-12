SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC Acquires Shares of 4,041 The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,041 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,391,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. Parvin Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 110.0% during the third quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Key Capital Management INC bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Financially Speaking Inc bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth $31,000. Navalign LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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More Home Depot News

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Positive Sentiment: Jim Cramer said Home Depot looks like a “good level” to own, which may reinforce confidence that the stock is attractive after recent weakness. Jim Cramer on Home Depot: “I Think That This Is a Good Level”

Jim Cramer said Home Depot looks like a “good level” to own, which may reinforce confidence that the stock is attractive after recent weakness. Positive Sentiment: Additional commentary highlighted Home Depot’s “wide moat” and long-term compounding potential, supporting the view that the company remains a high-quality defensive retailer. 1 Cyclical Dow Juggernaut With an Unshakable Moat to Buy

Additional commentary highlighted Home Depot’s “wide moat” and long-term compounding potential, supporting the view that the company remains a high-quality defensive retailer. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group Bank trimmed its FY2027 and FY2028 earnings estimates slightly, but the revisions were small and still leave expectations near Wall Street’s current full-year EPS outlook, so the impact on sentiment appears limited.

Erste Group Bank trimmed its FY2027 and FY2028 earnings estimates slightly, but the revisions were small and still leave expectations near Wall Street’s current full-year EPS outlook, so the impact on sentiment appears limited. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage on Home Depot’s expansion efforts, including recent pro-focused acquisitions, suggests management is continuing to build scale and logistics capabilities, but the articles frame this as a longer-term strategy rather than an immediate catalyst. Home Depot's Expansion Play: Building Scale or Growth Story?

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $326.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.10 and a 52-week high of $426.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $322.48 and a 200 day moving average of $347.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $41.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 117.24% and a net margin of 8.41%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.56 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $2.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Home Depot from $405.00 to $310.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on Home Depot from $348.00 to $325.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Evercore cut their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Home Depot from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $346.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $371.36.

View Our Latest Analysis on Home Depot

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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