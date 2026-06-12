SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC Invests $1.35 Million in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,903 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,353,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,974,214 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $17,537,447,000 after buying an additional 364,949 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,817,352 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $8,024,684,000 after buying an additional 265,805 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,747,368 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,764,117,000 after buying an additional 126,613 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,645,427,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 18.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,182,948 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,836,397,000 after buying an additional 3,263,658 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Lam Research Stock Up 12.7%

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $362.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.36 billion, a PE ratio of 68.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.85. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $283.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.64. Lam Research Corporation has a 12-month low of $87.75 and a 12-month high of $364.81.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Lam Research from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Lam Research from $265.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Research cut Lam Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $375.00 price objective (up from $310.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $322.01.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lam Research

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 7,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.60, for a total transaction of $2,371,226.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 58,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,102,312. This trade represents a 11.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total value of $1,554,546.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at $13,762,005.30. This trade represents a 10.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 31,839 shares of company stock worth $8,561,667 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Key Lam Research News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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