State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. $MANH

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH - Free Report) by 75.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,975 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 18,125 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue's holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 143,600 shares of the software maker's stock worth $29,435,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 55,421 shares of the software maker's stock worth $11,360,000 after acquiring an additional 14,013 shares during the last quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC now owns 44,475 shares of the software maker's stock worth $9,116,000 after acquiring an additional 11,043 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 99,820 shares of the software maker's stock worth $20,461,000 after acquiring an additional 10,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,801,901 shares of the software maker's stock worth $574,334,000 after acquiring an additional 518,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company's stock.

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Manhattan Associates News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Manhattan Associates this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company raised FY‑2026 EPS guidance to $5.29–$5.37, well above consensus, signaling strong management confidence in the year ahead. Read More.

Company raised FY‑2026 EPS guidance to $5.29–$5.37, well above consensus, signaling strong management confidence in the year ahead. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results beat core Street estimates: revenue of ~$282.2M (up 7.4% YoY) and reported EPS roughly $1.24 versus consensus near $1.10 — a beat on top‑line and headline EPS. This outperformance supports the bullish reaction. Read More.

Quarterly results beat core Street estimates: revenue of ~$282.2M (up 7.4% YoY) and reported EPS roughly $1.24 versus consensus near $1.10 — a beat on top‑line and headline EPS. This outperformance supports the bullish reaction. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Operating cash flow improved and cash balances increased (cash from ops up ~11.7%, cash & equivalents up ~9.8%), which helps liquidity and reduces short‑term risk despite higher investment. Read More.

Operating cash flow improved and cash balances increased (cash from ops up ~11.7%, cash & equivalents up ~9.8%), which helps liquidity and reduces short‑term risk despite higher investment. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue guidance range was reiterated/adjusted into roughly $1.1B–$1.2B (around consensus), so top‑line expectations are broadly in line even as EPS guidance is elevated. Read More.

Revenue guidance range was reiterated/adjusted into roughly $1.1B–$1.2B (around consensus), so top‑line expectations are broadly in line even as EPS guidance is elevated. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Some third‑party reporting shows mixed GAAP metrics: Quiver flagged a year‑over‑year decline in net income and a lower diluted GAAP EPS figure in one data set, creating short‑term confusion between GAAP vs. non‑GAAP results. That divergence can weigh on sentiment for investors focused on GAAP profitability. Read More.

Some third‑party reporting shows mixed GAAP metrics: Quiver flagged a year‑over‑year decline in net income and a lower diluted GAAP EPS figure in one data set, creating short‑term confusion between GAAP vs. non‑GAAP results. That divergence can weigh on sentiment for investors focused on GAAP profitability. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Capital expenditures and total liabilities rose materially year‑over‑year, and there was a small insider sale by the CEO noted in filings — items that some investors may view as minor near‑term negatives. Read More.

Capital expenditures and total liabilities rose materially year‑over‑year, and there was a small insider sale by the CEO noted in filings — items that some investors may view as minor near‑term negatives. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Recent analyst coverage remains favorable overall (multiple buy/overweight ratings and price targets above current levels), which provides additional support for the stock on the beat + strong guidance narrative. Read More.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on MANH shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Manhattan Associates from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $145.00 target price on Manhattan Associates in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Truist Financial set a $240.00 target price on Manhattan Associates in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $215.36.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $134.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.96 and a 200 day moving average of $162.23. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.06 and a 12 month high of $247.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 1.05.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 75.61% and a net margin of 20.34%.The company had revenue of $282.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $273.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Manhattan Associates's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Manhattan Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.290-5.370 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Manhattan Associates declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 5th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc NASDAQ: MANH is a provider of supply chain and omnichannel commerce software solutions designed to optimize the flow of goods, information and funds across enterprise operations. Its flagship offerings include warehouse management, transportation management, order management and omnichannel fulfillment applications. These solutions are delivered through a cloud-native platform called Manhattan Active, which enables retailers, manufacturers, carriers and third-party logistics providers to orchestrate inventory, manage distribution and improve customer service in real time.

Key product areas include Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, which automates and optimizes warehouse operations from receiving through shipping; Manhattan Active Transportation Management, supporting carrier selection, routing and freight payment; and Manhattan Active Omni, which unifies order capture, inventory visibility and fulfillment across stores, distribution centers and e-commerce channels.

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