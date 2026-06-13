State Street Corp Has $5.29 Billion Holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,980,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 1,385,206 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.81% of Bristol Myers Squibb worth $5,285,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,553,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $569,268,000 after buying an additional 693,806 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,204,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $442,546,000 after buying an additional 4,144,765 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC increased its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 30,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 346.5% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,454,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $78,443,000 after buying an additional 1,128,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company's stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Price Performance

Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $57.05 on Friday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 12 month low of $42.52 and a 12 month high of $62.89. The stock's 50 day moving average is $57.73 and its 200-day moving average is $56.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $116.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.24.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.93 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 64.87% and a net margin of 15.01%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Bristol Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. HSBC upped their target price on Bristol Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Bristol Myers Squibb from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $61.31.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BMY

More Bristol Myers Squibb News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary highlighted that BMY’s growth portfolio now generates more than half of revenue, with Reblozyl, Breyanzi and Cobenfy delivering strong gains that help balance declines in legacy products. Article Title

Analyst commentary highlighted that BMY’s growth portfolio now generates more than half of revenue, with Reblozyl, Breyanzi and Cobenfy delivering strong gains that help balance declines in legacy products. Positive Sentiment: Bristol Myers Squibb advanced its Phase 1 liver study for BMS-986435, adding another pipeline update that supports long-term growth prospects. Article Title

Bristol Myers Squibb advanced its Phase 1 liver study for BMS-986435, adding another pipeline update that supports long-term growth prospects. Positive Sentiment: The company also reported momentum in its mavacamten heart-drug franchise, with a real-world study signaling continued traction in the cardiovascular market. Article Title

The company also reported momentum in its mavacamten heart-drug franchise, with a real-world study signaling continued traction in the cardiovascular market. Neutral Sentiment: Bristol Myers is rolling out an AI-driven procurement overhaul and expanding an oncology collaboration with Arcus Biosciences, which could improve efficiency and bolster its cancer pipeline over time. Article Title

Bristol Myers is rolling out an AI-driven procurement overhaul and expanding an oncology collaboration with Arcus Biosciences, which could improve efficiency and bolster its cancer pipeline over time. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group made only small tweaks to earnings estimates, leaving FY2026 in line with consensus and slightly trimming FY2027, a mixed signal that does not materially change the near-term outlook. Article Title

Erste Group made only small tweaks to earnings estimates, leaving FY2026 in line with consensus and slightly trimming FY2027, a mixed signal that does not materially change the near-term outlook. Negative Sentiment: Takeda said its AI-designed psoriasis pill beat Bristol Myers’ Sotyktu in a head-to-head trial, raising competitive concerns for one of BMY’s dermatology assets. Article Title

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 159,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,820,824.16. The trade was a 15.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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