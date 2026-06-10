Stonebrook Private Inc. Has $2.02 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Stonebrook Private Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 53.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,869 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 6,673 shares during the quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc.'s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Curio Wealth LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida raised its stake in Home Depot by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida now owns 2,178 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company's stock.

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Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $321.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.10 and a twelve month high of $426.75. The stock's 50 day moving average is $322.58 and its 200-day moving average is $347.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 117.24% and a net margin of 8.41%.The company had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.56 earnings per share. Home Depot's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $2.33 per share. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio is presently 66.19%.

Home Depot News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Positive Sentiment: Home Depot shares are getting a lift from a reported legal win in Texas that may reduce liability risk tied to an independent-contractor shipping dispute, which investors see as a small but welcome reduction in legal overhang. Article Title

Home Depot shares are getting a lift from a reported legal win in Texas that may reduce liability risk tied to an independent-contractor shipping dispute, which investors see as a small but welcome reduction in legal overhang. Positive Sentiment: Investors are also encouraged by Home Depot’s Pro growth strategy, including continued expansion of SRS Distribution and its recent HVAC acquisition, which supports the company’s push into higher-growth trade categories. Article Title

Investors are also encouraged by Home Depot’s Pro growth strategy, including continued expansion of SRS Distribution and its recent HVAC acquisition, which supports the company’s push into higher-growth trade categories. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary continues to frame HD as a potential dip-buy, with analysts pointing to its strong franchise and long-term positioning despite a weak housing backdrop. Article Title

Recent commentary continues to frame HD as a potential dip-buy, with analysts pointing to its strong franchise and long-term positioning despite a weak housing backdrop. Neutral Sentiment: Home Depot’s recent quarterly results were solid, with revenue up 4.8% year over year and earnings slightly ahead of expectations, but management’s outlook still reflects a challenging housing environment.

Home Depot’s recent quarterly results were solid, with revenue up 4.8% year over year and earnings slightly ahead of expectations, but management’s outlook still reflects a challenging housing environment. Negative Sentiment: Broader concerns about valuation and softer big-ticket remodeling demand remain a headwind, which could limit upside if housing activity stays sluggish. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $310.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Home Depot from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $423.00 to $396.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $361.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $371.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HD

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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