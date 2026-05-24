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Swedbank AB Lowers Position in Deere & Company $DE

Written by MarketBeat
May 24, 2026
Deere & Company logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Swedbank AB reduced its Deere stake by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, selling 46,098 shares and leaving it with 248,279 shares valued at about $115.6 million. Despite the trim, institutional investors still own a large majority of Deere shares.
  • Deere beat fiscal second-quarter expectations with EPS of $6.55 and revenue of $13.37 billion, helped by strength in Construction & Forestry and Small Ag & Turf. However, weak Production & Precision Agriculture sales continue to pressure sentiment.
  • Management kept full-year net income guidance at $4.5 billion to $5.0 billion while lifting its Construction & Forestry outlook, signaling strength from data center and AI-related infrastructure spending. Analysts remain mostly constructive, with a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a price target around $640.73.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Deere & Company.

Swedbank AB lowered its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,279 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 46,098 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.09% of Deere & Company worth $115,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company's stock.

Deere & Company News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Deere & Company this week:

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE opened at $529.88 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $576.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $539.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $433.00 and a 1 year high of $674.19. The firm has a market cap of $143.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.85. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 10.09%.The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.64 EPS. Deere & Company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 18.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Deere & Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $612.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $560.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $541.00 to $736.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $672.00 to $607.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $640.73.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Deere & Company

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company, commonly known by its brand John Deere, is a global manufacturer of agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, as well as turf care equipment and power systems. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere—who developed a polished steel plow to improve tillage in tough prairie soils—the company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois, and has grown into one of the largest and most recognizable names in equipment manufacturing worldwide.

The company's principal businesses include a broad portfolio of agricultural equipment such as tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, harvesters and tillage implements, complemented by precision agriculture technologies and telematics that support farm management, yield optimization and equipment connectivity.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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