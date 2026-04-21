Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors trimmed its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) by 47.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,053 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 8,226 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors' holdings in Synopsys were worth $4,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 20.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,181,185 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $8,970,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120,401 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 20.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,760,358 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,322,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,912 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 238.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,824,349 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,393,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,608 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 226.6% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,524,512 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,245,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,432 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 15.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,216,908 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,093,800,000 after purchasing an additional 293,784 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

SNPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Synopsys from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. HSBC downgraded Synopsys from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $455.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Synopsys from $520.00 to $430.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "equal weight" rating and issued a $480.00 target price (down from $550.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $531.00.

View Our Latest Report on SNPS

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $460.95 on Tuesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $376.18 and a 1-year high of $651.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $422.69 and a 200-day moving average of $444.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $88.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.58, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.15.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.21. Synopsys had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 13.76%.The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.380-14.460 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.110-3.170 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

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