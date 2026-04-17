Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV trimmed its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,124 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 17,775 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $64,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 145.3% during the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Shannon River Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at about $2,430,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 101,876 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,470,000 after acquiring an additional 8,738 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 28.6% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,216 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $10,394,000 after acquiring an additional 8,284 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 125.3% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 5,216 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TSM alerts: Sign Up

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of TSM opened at $363.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.35. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a one year low of $145.84 and a one year high of $390.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $354.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 45.13%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a $0.9503 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: Blockbuster Q1 results — TSMC posted a record quarterly profit that beat estimates and its revenue surged year-over-year, validating strong demand for AI chips. Article Title

Blockbuster Q1 results — TSMC posted a record quarterly profit that beat estimates and its revenue surged year-over-year, validating strong demand for AI chips. Positive Sentiment: Raised guidance and AI-led demand — Management lifted 2026 growth guidance (above 30% in some reports) and described AI infrastructure demand as “insatiable,” supporting medium-term revenue visibility. Article Title

Raised guidance and AI-led demand — Management lifted 2026 growth guidance (above 30% in some reports) and described AI infrastructure demand as “insatiable,” supporting medium-term revenue visibility. Positive Sentiment: Analyst optimism / higher price targets — Some brokers raised targets and kept buy ratings after the beat-and-raise, which supports upside for multi-quarter holders. Article Title

Analyst optimism / higher price targets — Some brokers raised targets and kept buy ratings after the beat-and-raise, which supports upside for multi-quarter holders. Neutral Sentiment: Regulatory & reporting updates — TSMC filed its Form 20‑F and noted minor IFRS reporting differences; useful for accounting/forecast models but not market-moving on its own. Article Title

Regulatory & reporting updates — TSMC filed its Form 20‑F and noted minor IFRS reporting differences; useful for accounting/forecast models but not market-moving on its own. Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings materials available — Call transcript, slide deck and disclosures were posted (helpful for earnings-model checks). Article Title

Full earnings materials available — Call transcript, slide deck and disclosures were posted (helpful for earnings-model checks). Negative Sentiment: Stock weakness despite the beat — Several outlets note the shares fell after earnings as investors rotated, took profits and digested the stock’s rich multiple. That intraday selling pressure is a key reason for today’s decline. Article Title

Stock weakness despite the beat — Several outlets note the shares fell after earnings as investors rotated, took profits and digested the stock’s rich multiple. That intraday selling pressure is a key reason for today’s decline. Negative Sentiment: Valuation & geopolitical risk — Commentators warn TSMC’s multiples look stretched and cite Middle East tensions (higher costs/energy risk) as a potential margin/headline risk investors must price in. Article Title

Valuation & geopolitical risk — Commentators warn TSMC’s multiples look stretched and cite Middle East tensions (higher costs/energy risk) as a potential margin/headline risk investors must price in. Negative Sentiment: Rising capex & supply bottlenecks — Aggressive spending to expand 3nm and advanced packaging capacity supports long‑term growth but raises near-term cash needs and execution risk; equipment/supplier headlines (e.g., ASML moves) have pressured sector sentiment. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Bor-Zen Tien purchased 1,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.93 per share, with a total value of $55,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president owned 9,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $506,222.43. This trade represents a 12.42% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $401.43.

Get Our Latest Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing wasn't on the list.

While Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here