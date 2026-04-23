Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 74.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,412 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 247,908 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $25,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. SurgoCap Partners LP acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth approximately $360,443,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3,164.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,192,927 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $333,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,389 shares in the last quarter. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth approximately $232,924,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 337.1% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,053,421 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $238,589,000 after purchasing an additional 812,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 171.9% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,198,764 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $335,573,000 after purchasing an additional 757,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM opened at $387.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $355.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.73. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $156.00 and a 12-month high of $390.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 38.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.03 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $0.9503 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSM. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Argus upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $404.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSM

More Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Insider Transactions at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other news, VP Bor-Zen Tien acquired 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.93 per share, with a total value of $55,930.00. Following the purchase, the vice president owned 9,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $506,222.43. This represents a 12.42% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

Further Reading

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