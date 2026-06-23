Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO Shares Bought by PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co

PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO - Free Report) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co's holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,868,194 shares of the company's stock worth $5,598,914,000 after purchasing an additional 166,661 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,402,978 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,919,362,000 after buying an additional 390,331 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,869,112 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,242,204,000 after buying an additional 60,893 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,889,144 shares of the company's stock worth $739,707,000 after buying an additional 16,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $735,389,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on TTWO shares. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $293.00 to $287.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $287.06.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TTWO

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $239.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.98. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $221.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.72. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $187.63 and a one year high of $264.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 500 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total value of $107,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,368 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,814,040.96. The trade was a 2.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 40,358 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.09, for a total value of $8,720,960.22. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 40,358 shares in the company, valued at $8,720,960.22. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 569,515 shares of company stock valued at $128,310,552 over the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.

Take-Two's publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.

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