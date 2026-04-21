TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Has $20.46 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,140 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.'s holdings in S&P Global were worth $20,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,694,790 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $893,511,000 after purchasing an additional 88,526 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $552,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on S&P Global from $482.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Evercore set a $625.00 price target on S&P Global and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings cut S&P Global from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on S&P Global from $599.00 to $489.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $558.47.

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S&P Global Stock Performance

S&P Global stock opened at $442.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $425.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $475.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $381.61 and a 12-month high of $579.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.20.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.32 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.77 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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