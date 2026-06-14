Tenet Healthcare Corporation $THC Stock Holdings Lessened by General American Investors Co. Inc.

General American Investors Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC - Free Report) by 51.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 31,601 shares during the quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc.'s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on THC. Wall Street Zen downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $255.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $244.16.

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Insider Activity

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 5,638 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $983,943.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 16,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,932,634.08. The trade was a 25.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nadja West sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.35, for a total value of $532,050.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 24,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,399,166.75. This represents a 10.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.97% of the company's stock.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $174.67 on Friday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $183.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.94. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a 12-month low of $146.60 and a 12-month high of $247.21.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.36 EPS. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.380-18.68 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation NYSE: THC is a diversified American healthcare services company that owns and operates acute care hospitals and a broad range of outpatient facilities. Its portfolio includes general acute-care hospitals, specialty hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care and diagnostic imaging centers, and other ancillary service locations. Tenet's operations are oriented around delivering inpatient and outpatient clinical care across multiple medical specialties, with an emphasis on surgical services, emergency care, and advanced diagnostics.

In addition to facility-based care, Tenet provides integrated services designed to support clinical operations and improve patient access and care coordination.

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