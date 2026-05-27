Terril Brothers Inc. Trims Stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD

Terril Brothers Inc. cut its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD - Free Report) by 46.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 757,008 shares of the company's stock after selling 650,092 shares during the period. Warner Bros. Discovery accounts for 5.7% of Terril Brothers Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Terril Brothers Inc.'s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $21,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the company's stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the company's stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 6,396 shares of the company's stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Optas LLC grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 15,120 shares of the company's stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the company's stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

WBD has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $23.50 to $27.75 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Benchmark reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "underperform" rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Huber Research cut Warner Bros. Discovery from a "strong-buy" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $26.36.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $27.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.11 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.69 billion, a PE ratio of -38.57 and a beta of 1.57.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($1.07). The firm had revenue of $8.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 4.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.77%. The company's revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Warner Bros. Discovery

In related news, insider Bruce Campbell sold 1,580,331 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $44,249,268.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 690,028 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,320,784. The trade was a 69.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gerhard Zeiler sold 600,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $16,812,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 672,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,847,624.98. The trade was a 47.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 8,206,827 shares of company stock valued at $230,674,025 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery NASDAQ: WBD is a global media and entertainment company formed when WarnerMedia and Discovery, Inc combined their businesses in 2022. Headquartered in New York City, the company assembles a broad portfolio of film and television production, linear and cable networks, streaming services and consumer distribution operations. Its assets span well-known studio brands, premium scripted and unscripted programming, news and factual entertainment, and licensed franchise properties.

The company's core activities include film and television production and distribution through units such as Warner Bros.

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