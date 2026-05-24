The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Shares Sold by Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd lowered its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 63.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,160 shares of the investment management company's stock after selling 2,040 shares during the period. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GS. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 287.5% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Graney & King LLC now owns 50 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on GS shares. Zacks Research lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $905.00 to $972.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. HSBC raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $729.00 to $765.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,125.00 to $1,049.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $943.95.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $996.73 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $892.51 and its 200-day moving average is $884.59. The company has a market cap of $294.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $582.50 and a 12 month high of $1,005.36.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $15.92 by $1.63. The company had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 14.13%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $14.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.89%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,116 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $936.18, for a total value of $1,044,776.88. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,578 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,472.04. This trade represents a 30.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total value of $6,675,632.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,248,198.50. This trade represents a 18.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,681 shares of company stock valued at $31,737,875. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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