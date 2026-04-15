The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 70.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,677 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 420,978 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA's holdings in Home Depot were worth $60,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Financially Speaking Inc acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total value of $940,669.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 44,566 shares in the company, valued at $16,439,951.74. This represents a 5.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.5%

Home Depot stock opened at $342.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $341.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $315.31 and a fifty-two week high of $426.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $354.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $363.46.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 134.32% and a net margin of 8.60%.The firm had revenue of $38.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a $2.33 dividend. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Home Depot's previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio is presently 65.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Home Depot from $381.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $414.17.

Read Our Latest Report on HD

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report).

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