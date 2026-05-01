The Progressive Corporation $PGR Holdings Lowered by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR - Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 494,220 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 7,175 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of Progressive worth $112,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 78.9% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,704,197 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $3,384,082,000 after buying an additional 6,045,732 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Progressive by 26.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,167,940 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $2,757,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314,864 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Progressive by 2,012.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 767,549 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $189,546,000 after purchasing an additional 731,207 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Progressive by 1,363.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 706,898 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $160,975,000 after purchasing an additional 658,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshfield Associates raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 1,577,453 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $389,552,000 after purchasing an additional 653,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PGR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Progressive from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Roth Mkm set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Progressive from $227.00 to $210.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Progressive from $235.00 to $223.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Progressive to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $238.39.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CIO Jonathan S. Bauer sold 2,266 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.05, for a total transaction of $460,111.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 26,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,330,062.50. The trade was a 7.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Bailo sold 3,517 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $745,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 32,348 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,857,776. This trade represents a 9.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 6,933 shares of company stock worth $1,441,564 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of PGR stock opened at $201.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $117.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $203.18 and a 200-day moving average of $212.38. The Progressive Corporation has a 12 month low of $192.02 and a 12 month high of $289.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.51 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 33.47%. Progressive's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Progressive Corporation will post 16.38 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Progressive's dividend payout ratio is presently 2.03%.

Progressive Profile

Progressive Corporation is a large U.S.-based property and casualty insurer that primarily underwrites personal auto insurance along with a broad suite of related products. Its offerings include coverage for private passenger automobiles, commercial auto fleets, motorcycles, boats and recreational vehicles, as well as homeowners, renters, umbrella and other specialty P&C products. Progressive also provides claims handling, risk management and related services to individual and commercial policyholders.

The company distributes its products through a mix of direct channels—online and by phone—and an extensive independent agent network.

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