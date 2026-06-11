Townsquare Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Townsquare Capital LLC lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,962 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 3,232 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC's holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Curio Wealth LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida grew its position in Home Depot by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida now owns 2,178 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company's stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $319.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.10 and a 12 month high of $426.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.29. The stock has a market cap of $318.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 117.24%. The business had revenue of $41.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $41.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.56 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $2.33 per share. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Home Depot's payout ratio is presently 66.19%.

More Home Depot News

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. KeyCorp reissued a "sector weight" rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $361.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Gordon Haskett dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $320.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $371.36.

Read Our Latest Report on Home Depot

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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