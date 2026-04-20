TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Invests $4.55 Million in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 53,398 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $4,552,000. Edwards Lifesciences comprises about 1.2% of TriaGen Wealth Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EW. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 278.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,584,646 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $434,318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,270 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $238,688,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,958,774 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,085,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,783 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,010,227 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,478,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 114.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,081,346 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $161,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EW. Stifel Nicolaus set a $110.00 price target on Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Mizuho set a $95.00 price target on Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $98.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Edwards Lifesciences from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $95.74.

View Our Latest Analysis on EW

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 0.0%

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $81.02 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.12. The company has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.95. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 52-week low of $68.63 and a 52-week high of $87.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,019 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total transaction of $82,518.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 33,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,747,975.32. The trade was a 2.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 13,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $1,040,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 39,699 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,177,507.96. This trade represents a 24.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,058 shares of company stock worth $7,118,636. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

Further Reading

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