TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 25,186 Medtronic PLC $MDT

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,186 shares of the medical technology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,419,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 104.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,831,203 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $650,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492,192 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,529,849 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $717,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,211 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at $275,556,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Medtronic by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,189,586 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $970,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,981 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 2,297.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,510,712 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $241,179,000 after buying an additional 2,406,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 52,524 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total transaction of $5,132,120.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 32,768 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,201,761.28. This represents a 61.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $95.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, January 30th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Medtronic from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $109.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MDT

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT opened at $86.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.54. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $79.93 and a 52-week high of $106.33. The firm has a market cap of $110.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.75. The business's fifty day moving average is $91.51 and its 200-day moving average is $95.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 13.00%.The business had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Medtronic's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Medtronic's payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic's offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

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