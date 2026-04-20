TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,281 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO - Free Report) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,295 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,281 shares during the quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 216.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 142 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

TTWO opened at $212.04 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.96. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.63 and a 12-month high of $264.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 810 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.47, for a total value of $172,910.70. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 124,191 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,511,052.77. This represents a 0.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.66, for a total transaction of $85,763.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $415,320. The trade was a 17.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,292 shares of company stock worth $13,978,938. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $284.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.

Take-Two's publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.

Further Reading

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