Trillium Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Encompass Health Corporation $EHC

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC - Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,734 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 11,793 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Encompass Health worth $23,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WPG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 324 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 299 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 36,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 363 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 540 shares of the company's stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Patrick William Tuer sold 682 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $71,309.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,755 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,588,382.80. This trade represents a 2.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Encompass Health from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Encompass Health from $153.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Leerink Partners set a $152.00 price target on Encompass Health in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $143.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Encompass Health

Encompass Health Price Performance

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $101.49 on Friday. Encompass Health Corporation has a one year low of $92.77 and a one year high of $127.99. The stock's fifty day moving average is $104.31 and its 200 day moving average is $104.65. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.09. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 10.04%.The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Encompass Health's revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Encompass Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.890-6.110 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Corporation will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. Encompass Health's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.69%.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corporation is a leading provider of post‐acute healthcare services in the United States, operating a comprehensive network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals and home health and hospice agencies. Its inpatient rehabilitation hospitals offer intensive therapy programs for patients recovering from conditions such as stroke, brain injury, spinal cord injury, cardiac and pulmonary disorders, and orthopedic procedures. Through its home health segment, Encompass Health delivers skilled nursing, physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy to patients in the comfort of their homes, while its hospice services provide end‐of‐life care focused on symptom management and emotional support for patients and families.

Founded in 1984 as HealthSouth Corporation and rebranded as Encompass Health in 2018, the company has grown organically and through acquisitions to serve patients across more than 30 states.

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