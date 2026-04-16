United Advisor Group LLC Invests $1.46 Million in Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

United Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,456,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nebius Group by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nebius Group by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Nebius Group by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 450 shares of the company's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NBIS. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Nebius Group in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Nebius Group in a report on Thursday, January 15th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Nebius Group in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Nebius Group from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Nebius Group in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nebius Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $154.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Nebius Group

Nebius Group Trading Up 3.0%

NBIS opened at $166.77 on Thursday. Nebius Group N.V. has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $166.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a PE ratio of -114.23 and a beta of 4.20. The business's 50 day moving average price is $108.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 6.57 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.27). Nebius Group had a net margin of 19.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $227.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Nebius Group

In other Nebius Group news, insider Andrey Korolenko sold 31,357 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.20, for a total value of $3,486,898.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 585,209 shares of the company's stock, valued at $65,075,240.80. The trade was a 5.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Danila Shtan sold 13,489 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total value of $1,332,443.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 307,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,362,798.84. The trade was a 4.20% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 125,240 shares of company stock worth $13,951,951 in the last ninety days.

Key Nebius Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst/feature pieces highlight a "compute bottleneck," Nebius’ aggressive capacity scaling, a reported $4.3B in fresh capital and large enterprise deals — items that support a strong growth narrative and help explain buying interest. Read More.

Analyst/feature pieces highlight a "compute bottleneck," Nebius’ aggressive capacity scaling, a reported $4.3B in fresh capital and large enterprise deals — items that support a strong growth narrative and help explain buying interest. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Zacks and other outlets point to a growing AI cloud pipeline (~$4B) and longer contracts that improve 2026 revenue visibility, reinforcing the bullish case for near‑term top‑line momentum. Read More.

Zacks and other outlets point to a growing AI cloud pipeline (~$4B) and longer contracts that improve 2026 revenue visibility, reinforcing the bullish case for near‑term top‑line momentum. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Bullish retail and trade pieces argue Nebius' neocloud buildout, fast revenue ramp and scarcity in GPU/power capacity justify continued upside; positive technical momentum and investor FOMO are amplifying flows. Read More.

Bullish retail and trade pieces argue Nebius' neocloud buildout, fast revenue ramp and scarcity in GPU/power capacity justify continued upside; positive technical momentum and investor FOMO are amplifying flows. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary asks whether the stock has more room after large gains year‑to‑date, keeping momentum traders engaged. Read More.

Market commentary asks whether the stock has more room after large gains year‑to‑date, keeping momentum traders engaged. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Nebius is repeatedly cited in sector themes as a way to play the GPU shortage and AI connectivity trade — positive thematic exposure but not a company‑specific catalyst by itself. Read More.

Nebius is repeatedly cited in sector themes as a way to play the GPU shortage and AI connectivity trade — positive thematic exposure but not a company‑specific catalyst by itself. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Mainstream AI/tech lists that favor large incumbents (Nvidia, Broadcom, Microsoft, Alphabet) create mixed positioning for smaller infra plays like Nebius — supportive thematic tailwinds but also competitive headlines. Read More.

Mainstream AI/tech lists that favor large incumbents (Nvidia, Broadcom, Microsoft, Alphabet) create mixed positioning for smaller infra plays like Nebius — supportive thematic tailwinds but also competitive headlines. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Multiple scheduled insider sales: Director Elena Bunina sold blocks (7,143; 6,667; 6,250 shares) under a Rule 10b5‑1 plan — the volume and cadence can weigh on sentiment despite being pre‑arranged. Read More.

Multiple scheduled insider sales: Director Elena Bunina sold blocks (7,143; 6,667; 6,250 shares) under a Rule 10b5‑1 plan — the volume and cadence can weigh on sentiment despite being pre‑arranged. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Freedom Capital downgraded NBIS from "strong‑buy" to "hold," and other shops have mixed/negative notes — analyst caution can temper momentum. Read More.

Freedom Capital downgraded NBIS from "strong‑buy" to "hold," and other shops have mixed/negative notes — analyst caution can temper momentum. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Recent earnings showed an EPS miss and revenue slightly below estimates in February (EPS -$0.69 vs -$0.42; revenue $227.7M vs $246.1M), reminding investors execution must match the bullish narrative. Read More.

About Nebius Group

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

Featured Stories

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