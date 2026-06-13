Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Boosts Holdings in Lennar Corporation $LEN

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN - Free Report) by 90.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,963,373 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 934,856 shares during the period. Lennar comprises 1.7% of Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.'s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. owned approximately 0.79% of Lennar worth $201,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lennar by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the construction company's stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT boosted its position in Lennar by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 1,127 shares of the construction company's stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 2.1% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the construction company's stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 1,059 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,560 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Lennar Price Performance

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $90.03 on Friday. Lennar Corporation has a 52 week low of $81.18 and a 52 week high of $144.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.39. The company's 50-day moving average price is $89.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.36.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. Lennar had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar Corporation will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Lennar's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Lennar from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Lennar from $113.00 to $104.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Lennar from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lennar from $122.00 to $107.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on Lennar from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $97.27.

View Our Latest Research Report on Lennar

More Lennar News

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Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation NYSE: LEN is a U.S.-based homebuilder and real estate company that designs, constructs and sells residential housing. The company offers a range of product types including single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums, serving buyers from entry-level and first-time purchasers to move-up, active-adult and luxury segments. Lennar also develops master-planned communities and manages land acquisition and entitlement activities that support its homebuilding operations.

In addition to home construction and sales, Lennar provides a suite of ancillary services intended to streamline the purchase process and capture additional value.

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