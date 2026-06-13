Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Decreases Stake in Encompass Health Corporation $EHC

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. cut its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC - Free Report) by 50.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,077 shares of the company's stock after selling 214,015 shares during the quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. owned 0.20% of Encompass Health worth $21,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company's stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 701 shares of the company's stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 31,168 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 540 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,008 shares of the company's stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Encompass Health

In other news, EVP Patrick William Tuer sold 682 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total transaction of $71,309.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,755 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,588,382.80. The trade was a 2.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Leerink Partners set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Monday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $153.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $143.86.

Read Our Latest Report on Encompass Health

Encompass Health Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $101.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72. The firm's 50-day moving average is $104.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.65. Encompass Health Corporation has a 1 year low of $92.77 and a 1 year high of $127.99.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Encompass Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.890-6.110 EPS. Analysts predict that Encompass Health Corporation will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Encompass Health's dividend payout ratio is 12.69%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation is a leading provider of post‐acute healthcare services in the United States, operating a comprehensive network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals and home health and hospice agencies. Its inpatient rehabilitation hospitals offer intensive therapy programs for patients recovering from conditions such as stroke, brain injury, spinal cord injury, cardiac and pulmonary disorders, and orthopedic procedures. Through its home health segment, Encompass Health delivers skilled nursing, physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy to patients in the comfort of their homes, while its hospice services provide end‐of‐life care focused on symptom management and emotional support for patients and families.

Founded in 1984 as HealthSouth Corporation and rebranded as Encompass Health in 2018, the company has grown organically and through acquisitions to serve patients across more than 30 states.

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