Virtu Financial LLC Sells 6,704 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE - Free Report) by 69.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,916 shares of the online travel company's stock after selling 6,704 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC's holdings in Expedia Group were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 161 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company's stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $208,548.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 14,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,454.38. This trade represents a 6.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 4,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $1,095,566.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 105,448 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,569,384. This represents a 4.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on EXPE. Citic Securities dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. B. Riley Financial reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Research downgraded Expedia Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $290.00 price target on Expedia Group in a report on Friday, May 8th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $284.42.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXPE

Expedia Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $240.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.25. The firm's 50 day moving average is $235.19 and its 200 day moving average is $246.58. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.00 and a 12 month high of $303.80.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The online travel company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.55. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 84.33% and a net margin of 9.81%.The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Expedia Group's revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 17.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Expedia Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.90%.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group NASDAQ: EXPE is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company's platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Expedia Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Expedia Group wasn't on the list.

While Expedia Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here