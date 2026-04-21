Visa Inc. $V Shares Bought by Ninety One North America Inc.

Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 438,344 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after purchasing an additional 6,359 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 6.2% of Ninety One North America Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Ninety One North America Inc.'s holdings in Visa were worth $153,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Visa by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,792,246 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $8,463,484,000 after buying an additional 193,288 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,114,674 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $4,475,403,000 after acquiring an additional 530,995 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,458,913 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $4,253,224,000 after acquiring an additional 399,845 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 12.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,913,505 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $4,067,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,418,387 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $2,873,794,000 after acquiring an additional 108,264 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Visa Stock Down 0.9%

NYSE V opened at $314.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $311.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.98. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $293.89 and a 12 month high of $375.51. The company has a market capitalization of $570.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.80.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.69 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 61.74%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Visa's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total value of $201,253.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,679 shares in the company, valued at $829,471.98. The trade was a 19.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on V. Daiwa Securities Group raised Visa from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price target on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $387.00 price objective on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $385.00 price objective on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded Visa from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $388.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on V

About Visa

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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