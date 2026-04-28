Vivid Wealth Management LLC Takes $2.64 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Vivid Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,181 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock, valued at approximately $2,639,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,712,226 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $970,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208,458 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,016,792 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $620,406,000 after buying an additional 2,743,676 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in TJX Companies by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 9,725,542 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $1,391,822,000 after buying an additional 1,761,281 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in TJX Companies by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,198,579 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $462,323,000 after buying an additional 1,433,801 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its stake in TJX Companies by 198.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 2,053,266 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $296,779,000 after buying an additional 1,366,066 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company's stock.

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TJX Companies Trading Up 0.4%

TJX Companies stock opened at $157.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.73. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.84 and a 52-week high of $165.82.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.36 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 57.70%. TJX Companies's revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.930-5.020 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from TJX Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $4,828,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 479,316 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $77,145,910.20. This represents a 5.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $154.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $185.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Argus raised shares of TJX Companies to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-one have given a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $167.55.

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TJX Companies Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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