VMS Asset Management Limited Makes New $8.86 Million Investment in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

VMS Asset Management Limited purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 47,495 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock, valued at approximately $8,858,000. NVIDIA accounts for about 3.4% of VMS Asset Management Limited's portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,523,011 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $470,542,000 after acquiring an additional 27,699 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 69,503 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $12,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in NVIDIA by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,710 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Curio Wealth LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 125.1% during the 4th quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Finally, Avise Financial Cooperative Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $3,357,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 36,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,362,796.97. This represents a 34.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total transaction of $54,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,018,547 shares of the company's stock, valued at $550,130,190.75. This represents a 9.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,622,461 shares of company stock valued at $332,629,083 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $200.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $140.85 and a twelve month high of $236.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $205.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.22.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The firm had revenue of $81.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. NVIDIA's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $280.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $285.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $288.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Argus boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $305.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NVDA

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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