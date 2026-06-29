Walmart Inc. $WMT Stake Raised by Stokes Capital Advisors LLC

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 173.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,088 shares of the retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 9,564 shares during the quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in Walmart were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 439,957,146 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $49,015,626,000 after buying an additional 4,304,436 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,805,978 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $19,046,104,000 after buying an additional 2,242,364 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,010,709 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $11,426,753,000 after acquiring an additional 6,517,394 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $6,458,529,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,626,852 shares of the retailer's stock worth $4,526,238,000 after acquiring an additional 328,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company's stock.

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Walmart Price Performance

WMT stock opened at $115.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $920.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.60. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.23 and a 1 year high of $135.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Walmart had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $177.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other news, EVP Latriece Watkins sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $1,308,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 120,203 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,300,550.91. This represents a 8.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David W. Guggina sold 11,978 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $1,435,203.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 125,067 shares in the company, valued at $14,985,527.94. The trade was a 8.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 100,730 shares of company stock worth $12,444,624 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, May 18th. Freedom Capital raised Walmart from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $141.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $138.85.

View Our Latest Report on WMT

Walmart Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Further Reading

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