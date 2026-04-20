Waterfront Wealth Inc. Grows Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 886.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,613 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 14,031 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.'s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 885.2% in the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth $25,000. MB Levis & Associates LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 177.8% during the fourth quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 300 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd raised its stake in Netflix by 867.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 300 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX stock opened at $97.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $409.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.67. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.01 and a 12 month high of $134.12. The firm's 50-day moving average is $92.20 and its 200 day moving average is $98.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The firm's revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.61 EPS. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday. Freedom Capital raised shares of Netflix from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Loop Capital set a $104.00 price target on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on Netflix from $141.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.73.

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Key Headlines Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 57,260 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $5,468,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,046,658.50. This trade represents a 43.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $40,158,319.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $376,230.60. This represents a 99.07% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,487,794 shares of company stock worth $136,255,772. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

See Also

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