Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $58.72 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 47.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 254,380 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after acquiring an additional 81,816 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $58,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $885,478,000 after purchasing an additional 397,007 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $442,481,000 after purchasing an additional 54,987 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,153,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Amazon.com from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on Amazon.com from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $320.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $312.78.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com

Key Stories Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amazon continues to strengthen its AI and cloud position, with reports saying its custom chips are seeing strong demand in AWS and that its growing AI capabilities could help drive long-term upside. Article Title

Amazon continues to strengthen its AI and cloud position, with reports saying its custom chips are seeing strong demand in AWS and that its growing AI capabilities could help drive long-term upside. Positive Sentiment: Amazon expanded its logistics moat by launching less-than-truckload freight service for all U.S. businesses, which could improve its supply-chain offering and deepen its role in e-commerce infrastructure. Article Title

Amazon expanded its logistics moat by launching less-than-truckload freight service for all U.S. businesses, which could improve its supply-chain offering and deepen its role in e-commerce infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Amazon also signed a major patent license agreement with InterDigital covering Prime Video and devices, removing legal uncertainty and reinforcing its streaming and devices ecosystem. Article Title

Amazon also signed a major patent license agreement with InterDigital covering Prime Video and devices, removing legal uncertainty and reinforcing its streaming and devices ecosystem. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and commentators remain constructive on Amazon’s long-term fundamentals, pointing to e-commerce efficiency, AWS AI dominance, and potential value in its Anthropic investment, but these are more long-term catalysts than immediate trading drivers. Article Title

Analysts and commentators remain constructive on Amazon’s long-term fundamentals, pointing to e-commerce efficiency, AWS AI dominance, and potential value in its Anthropic investment, but these are more long-term catalysts than immediate trading drivers. Negative Sentiment: Investors are worried about Amazon’s heavy AI capital spending and new borrowing, which may pressure margins and free cash flow before the payback shows up. Article Title

Investors are worried about Amazon’s heavy AI capital spending and new borrowing, which may pressure margins and free cash flow before the payback shows up. Negative Sentiment: Broader market pieces note that Amazon has lagged the S&P 500 recently and that its valuation has been hit by concerns over capex and softer near-term sentiment. Article Title

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $238.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.62. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.00 and a 12-month high of $278.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.Amazon.com's revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.38, for a total transaction of $620,003.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,427,876.40. This represents a 1.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.19, for a total transaction of $266,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 485,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $129,242,432.13. The trade was a 0.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,774 shares of company stock worth $51,614,434. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amazon.com, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amazon.com wasn't on the list.

While Amazon.com currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here