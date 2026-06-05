WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC Shares Sold by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC - Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,285,113 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 15,713 shares during the quarter. WEC Energy Group makes up approximately 1.6% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.40% of WEC Energy Group worth $135,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,511 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 14,300 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,762 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 1,964 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Daniel Krueger sold 4,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.96, for a total transaction of $517,628.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 7,346 shares of the company's stock, valued at $815,112.16. This represents a 38.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $124.00 to $119.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Argus raised shares of WEC Energy Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho set a $124.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $122.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WEC

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $111.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.61. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.49 and a fifty-two week high of $119.62.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 16.25%.The company's revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.510-5.610 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a $0.9525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. WEC Energy Group's dividend payout ratio is 76.05%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group is a Milwaukee, Wisconsin–based regulated energy holding company whose primary businesses are the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity and the distribution of natural gas. The company operates through a set of utility subsidiaries that provide bundled energy service, customer billing and energy-related programs to residential, commercial and industrial customers. As a regulated utility group, WEC's operations focus on delivering reliable service while managing infrastructure investment and compliance with state and federal utility regulation.

Its utility subsidiaries include well-known regional operators such as We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service, along with Chicago-area natural gas utilities that were part of the Integrys Energy Group acquisition.

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