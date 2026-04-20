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Woori Bank $WF Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Woori Bank logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Woori Bank by 89.0% in Q4, buying an additional 31,952 shares to hold 67,850 shares worth $3.99 million.
  • Woori Bank reported Q4 EPS of $0.86 (missing the $0.90 estimate) and revenue of $367.6M versus $1.84B expected; the stock trades at a P/E of 8.59 with a market cap of $18.22B and a 12‑month range of $34.80–$84.71.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed—Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a Buy while Wall Street Zen and Zacks downgraded to Hold—leaving an average rating of "Moderate Buy."
  • Interested in Woori Bank? Here are five stocks we like better.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Woori Bank (NYSE:WF - Free Report) by 89.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,850 shares of the bank's stock after buying an additional 31,952 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.'s holdings in Woori Bank were worth $3,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Woori Bank by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 39,552 shares of the bank's stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Woori Bank by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,901 shares of the bank's stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Woori Bank by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the bank's stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Woori Bank by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 44,225 shares of the bank's stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its position in Woori Bank by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 15,973 shares of the bank's stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 5,047 shares during the last quarter. 3.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on WF shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Woori Bank in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Woori Bank from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Woori Bank from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Research Report on WF

Woori Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WF opened at $74.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.13. Woori Bank has a 12 month low of $34.80 and a 12 month high of $84.71. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $71.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Woori Bank (NYSE:WF - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.04). Woori Bank had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $367.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Analysts expect that Woori Bank will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

About Woori Bank

(Free Report)

Woori Bank Co, Ltd. NYSE: WF is a South Korean commercial bank and the principal banking unit of Woori Financial Group. Established in 2001 through the merger of Hanvit Bank and Peace Bank, the institution traces its roots to earlier banking entities that date back to the late 19th and mid-20th centuries. Headquartered in Seoul, Woori Bank operates under a universal banking model, serving both individual customers and corporate clients with a comprehensive suite of financial products and services.

The bank's core operations encompass retail banking, corporate and investment banking, treasury services, and wealth management.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Woori Bank (NYSE:WF)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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