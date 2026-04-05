World Investment Advisors Purchases 34,392 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

World Investment Advisors increased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,267 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 34,392 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors' holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $18,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,262,397 shares of the company's stock worth $23,300,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,949 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 128,776,327 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,887,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,674 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 89,150,871 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,461,220,000 after acquiring an additional 882,885 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,831,655 shares of the company's stock worth $10,243,429,000 after purchasing an additional 871,165 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.2% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 43,546,533 shares of the company's stock worth $7,063,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,835 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $157.71 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.11 and a 1 year high of $191.30. The company's 50-day moving average is $175.61 and its 200 day moving average is $164.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.43.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.70. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 12.09% and a negative return on equity of 130.95%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Philip Morris International's revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Philip Morris International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.380-8.530 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Philip Morris International's dividend payout ratio is currently 80.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Philip Morris International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Philip Morris International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $200.00 price objective on Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $196.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on PM

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Emmanuel Babeau sold 33,800 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.61, for a total transaction of $6,138,418.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 164,463 shares in the company, valued at $29,868,125.43. The trade was a 17.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jacek Olczak sold 80,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.18, for a total value of $14,574,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 632,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,200,429.92. The trade was a 11.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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