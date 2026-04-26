World Investment Advisors Raises Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,383 shares of the investment management company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors' holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $10,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,014,431 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $25,503,685,000 after acquiring an additional 418,820 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,564,783 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $17,197,444,000 after acquiring an additional 394,198 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,771,556 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $5,952,199,000 after purchasing an additional 110,134 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,726,721 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $5,896,795,000 after purchasing an additional 45,266 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,978,034 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $5,254,692,000 after buying an additional 194,109 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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The Goldman Sachs Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "neutral" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $930.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,125.00 to $1,049.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $922.71.

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The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.3%

GS opened at $928.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $273.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.32. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $531.45 and a 52 week high of $984.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $868.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $862.82.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $15.92 by $1.63. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 14.13%.The firm had revenue of $17.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $14.12 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 272 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $938.92, for a total value of $255,386.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 125,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,859,810.84. This trade represents a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 11,623 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $941.57, for a total value of $10,943,868.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 29,342 shares in the company, valued at $27,627,546.94. The trade was a 28.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 35,119 shares of company stock worth $33,261,418 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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