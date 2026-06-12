Xponance LLC Has $80.52 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Xponance LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,006 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 8,560 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 0.6% of Xponance LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Xponance LLC's holdings in Home Depot were worth $80,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 70,102 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $24,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 712.3% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,080,538 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $715,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,409 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 22,398 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $7,707,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 195,462 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $67,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Finally, Winning Points Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $984,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts: Sign Up

More Home Depot News

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Positive Sentiment: Jim Cramer said Home Depot looks like a “good level” to own, which may reinforce confidence that the stock is attractive after recent weakness. Jim Cramer on Home Depot: “I Think That This Is a Good Level”

Jim Cramer said Home Depot looks like a “good level” to own, which may reinforce confidence that the stock is attractive after recent weakness. Positive Sentiment: Additional commentary highlighted Home Depot’s “wide moat” and long-term compounding potential, supporting the view that the company remains a high-quality defensive retailer. 1 Cyclical Dow Juggernaut With an Unshakable Moat to Buy

Additional commentary highlighted Home Depot’s “wide moat” and long-term compounding potential, supporting the view that the company remains a high-quality defensive retailer. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group Bank trimmed its FY2027 and FY2028 earnings estimates slightly, but the revisions were small and still leave expectations near Wall Street’s current full-year EPS outlook, so the impact on sentiment appears limited.

Erste Group Bank trimmed its FY2027 and FY2028 earnings estimates slightly, but the revisions were small and still leave expectations near Wall Street’s current full-year EPS outlook, so the impact on sentiment appears limited. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage on Home Depot’s expansion efforts, including recent pro-focused acquisitions, suggests management is continuing to build scale and logistics capabilities, but the articles frame this as a longer-term strategy rather than an immediate catalyst. Home Depot's Expansion Play: Building Scale or Growth Story?

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $361.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $422.00 to $421.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $365.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $371.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Home Depot

Home Depot Stock Up 2.4%

Home Depot stock opened at $326.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $325.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.10 and a 1-year high of $426.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $347.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 117.24%. The company had revenue of $41.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $2.33 dividend. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.19%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Home Depot, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Home Depot wasn't on the list.

While Home Depot currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here