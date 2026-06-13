Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $10.03 Million Stock Holdings in Encompass Health Corporation $EHC

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC - Free Report) by 1,249.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,462 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 87,460 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Encompass Health worth $10,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Encompass Health by 3,059,159.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,793,482 shares of the company's stock worth $402,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793,358 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Encompass Health by 23.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,515,878 shares of the company's stock worth $319,567,000 after purchasing an additional 476,564 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Encompass Health by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,946,134 shares of the company's stock worth $206,605,000 after purchasing an additional 137,892 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Encompass Health by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,624,137 shares of the company's stock worth $172,396,000 after purchasing an additional 7,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in Encompass Health by 34.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,541,336 shares of the company's stock worth $195,780,000 after purchasing an additional 397,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company's stock.

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Encompass Health Stock Performance

NYSE EHC opened at $101.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.31 and a 200-day moving average of $104.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Encompass Health Corporation has a 1-year low of $92.77 and a 1-year high of $127.99.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company's revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Encompass Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.890-6.110 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Encompass Health Corporation will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Encompass Health's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on EHC. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Encompass Health from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Leerink Partners set a $152.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $153.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $143.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EHC

Insider Buying and Selling at Encompass Health

In related news, EVP Patrick William Tuer sold 682 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $71,309.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,755 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,588,382.80. This trade represents a 2.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation is a leading provider of post‐acute healthcare services in the United States, operating a comprehensive network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals and home health and hospice agencies. Its inpatient rehabilitation hospitals offer intensive therapy programs for patients recovering from conditions such as stroke, brain injury, spinal cord injury, cardiac and pulmonary disorders, and orthopedic procedures. Through its home health segment, Encompass Health delivers skilled nursing, physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy to patients in the comfort of their homes, while its hospice services provide end‐of‐life care focused on symptom management and emotional support for patients and families.

Founded in 1984 as HealthSouth Corporation and rebranded as Encompass Health in 2018, the company has grown organically and through acquisitions to serve patients across more than 30 states.

See Also

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