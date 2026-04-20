Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC $MDT

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT - Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 757,679 shares of the medical technology company's stock after buying an additional 60,930 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.06% of Medtronic worth $72,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter worth $27,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT stock opened at $86.24 on Monday. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $79.93 and a 1-year high of $106.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.71. The company has a market capitalization of $110.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.89 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Medtronic's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Medtronic from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Medtronic from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Evercore set a $106.00 price target on Medtronic and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $109.25.

Read Our Latest Report on MDT

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 52,524 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total transaction of $5,132,120.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 32,768 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,201,761.28. This trade represents a 61.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic's offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

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