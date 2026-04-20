Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 1,129,123 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 775.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,274,697 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 1,129,123 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank's holdings in Netflix were worth $119,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $4,804,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 774 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,115 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Netflix Price Performance

Netflix stock opened at $97.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.01 and a 12-month high of $134.12. The firm's fifty day moving average is $92.20 and its 200 day moving average is $98.40. The company has a market capitalization of $409.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.67.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.61 EPS. Netflix's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

More Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 105,781 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $8,773,476.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 122,140 shares in the company, valued at $10,130,291.60. The trade was a 46.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $40,158,319.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $376,230.60. The trade was a 99.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 1,487,794 shares of company stock worth $136,255,772 over the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Research Partners raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark restated a "hold" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.73.

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Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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