Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 11,156 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG - Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,781 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 11,156 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank's holdings in Republic Services were worth $16,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 121.8% in the 3rd quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $204.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $63.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $220.19 and a 200 day moving average of $216.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.42 and a 52 week high of $258.75.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 12.90%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Republic Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Republic Services's dividend payout ratio is presently 36.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on RSG. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Republic Services from $251.00 to $248.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Friday, March 13th. They set a "peer perform" rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $244.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $245.79.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RSG

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc is a leading provider of non-hazardous solid waste and recycling services in the United States. The company offers a broad range of waste management solutions to residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers, positioning itself as a full-service partner for everyday waste collection as well as specialized disposal needs.

Republic's core operations include curbside and commercial collection, transfer and hauling, materials recovery and recycling facilities, and landfill disposal.

Further Reading

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