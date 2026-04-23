Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 53,552 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA - Free Report) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,553 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 53,552 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.08% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $13,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $874,000. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $1,126,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,279 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $124.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.88. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.30 and a 52 week high of $169.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 0.80.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($1.74). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $555.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.170 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-8.710 EPS. Analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities's payout ratio is currently 161.90%.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 711 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.73, for a total transaction of $88,683.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,471 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $557,667.83. The trade was a 13.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,039 shares of company stock worth $129,594. Insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAA has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $149.74.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc NYSE: MAA is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA's portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

See Also

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