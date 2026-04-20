Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,916,341 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 975,527 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.06% of Intel worth $107,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Intel by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 86,503,121 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $2,902,180,000 after purchasing an additional 21,230,715 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 61.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,001,621 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $838,804,000 after buying an additional 9,503,402 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Intel by 18.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,521,741 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $1,862,755,000 after buying an additional 8,569,812 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,396,839 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $434,489,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 204.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,529,816 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $130,250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922,972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, EVP David Zinsner bought 5,882 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $249,985.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 247,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,514,160. This trade represents a 2.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $981,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 113,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,545,593. This represents a 15.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Key Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $68.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $342.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -856.14, a P/E/G ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.02. Intel Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $70.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Intel had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. Analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Intel from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $51.83.

Read Our Latest Report on Intel

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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