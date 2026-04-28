Free Trial
→ What The SpaceX Banks Aren't Telling You To Do (From Americas Gold Company) (Ad)tc pixel

Genelux (GNLX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Genelux logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Genelux will report results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5; analysts expect EPS of ($0.18) and revenue of $0.007M, and forecast roughly -$1 EPS for both the current and next fiscal years after the company missed last quarter's estimate.
  • GNLX traded at about $2.56 with a market cap of $114.48M, a 50‑day SMA below the 200‑day SMA (weakness), and a 52‑week range of $2.26–$8.53.
  • Insider Director John Thomas sold 10,000 shares (insiders own 8.8%), while institutional ownership is ~37.33% after several new positions by large funds; analysts are mixed but the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy” with a consensus price target of $18.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Genelux to post earnings of ($0.18) per share and revenue of $0.0070 million for the quarter.

Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Genelux to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Genelux Stock Performance

GNLX stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,090. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.86. Genelux has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $8.53. The stock has a market cap of $114.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genelux

In other Genelux news, Director John Thomas sold 10,000 shares of Genelux stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 482,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,073.60. This trade represents a 2.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Genelux

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Genelux in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genelux during the 4th quarter worth approximately $455,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Genelux during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genelux during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Genelux in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. 37.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GNLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Genelux in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Genelux in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Genelux from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Genelux from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a "speculative buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $18.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Genelux

About Genelux

(Get Free Report)

Genelux Corporation NASDAQ: GNLX is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of oncolytic virus immunotherapies. Built on a proprietary vaccinia virus platform, the company's programs are designed to selectively infect and destroy cancer cells while stimulating a systemic immune response. Genelux's lead candidate, pexastimogene devacirepvec (GL-ONC1), is being evaluated in multiple indications, including peritoneal malignancies and head and neck cancers, where it is administered either intraperitoneally or systemically depending on the trial design.

Genelux's pipeline leverages its experience with the GL-ONC1 construct to explore combination strategies with chemotherapy and immuno-oncology agents.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Genelux Right Now?

Before you consider Genelux, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Genelux wasn't on the list.

While Genelux currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable Cover
5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable

Click the link to see MarketBeat's guide to investing in 5G and which 5G stocks show the most promise.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
tc pixel
Elon’s AI supercomputer just went live. Here’s my #1 stock.
Elon’s AI supercomputer just went live. Here’s my #1 stock.
From InvestorPlace (Ad)
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
By Jessica Mitacek | April 22, 2026
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 23, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026
tc pixel
This math doesn’t work
This math doesn’t work
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
Amazon Stock Up 30%: Is AMZN Still a Buy Before Earnings?
Amazon Stock Up 30%: Is AMZN Still a Buy Before Earnings?
By Sam Quirke | April 22, 2026
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
By MarketBeat | April 26, 2026

Recent Videos

A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren‘t Ready)
A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines