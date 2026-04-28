Genelux (GNLX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Genelux to post earnings of ($0.18) per share and revenue of $0.0070 million for the quarter.

Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Genelux to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Genelux Stock Performance

GNLX stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,090. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.86. Genelux has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $8.53. The stock has a market cap of $114.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genelux

In other Genelux news, Director John Thomas sold 10,000 shares of Genelux stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 482,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,073.60. This trade represents a 2.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Genelux

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Genelux in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genelux during the 4th quarter worth approximately $455,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Genelux during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genelux during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Genelux in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. 37.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GNLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Genelux in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Genelux in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Genelux from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Genelux from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a "speculative buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $18.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Genelux

About Genelux

Genelux Corporation NASDAQ: GNLX is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of oncolytic virus immunotherapies. Built on a proprietary vaccinia virus platform, the company's programs are designed to selectively infect and destroy cancer cells while stimulating a systemic immune response. Genelux's lead candidate, pexastimogene devacirepvec (GL-ONC1), is being evaluated in multiple indications, including peritoneal malignancies and head and neck cancers, where it is administered either intraperitoneally or systemically depending on the trial design.

Genelux's pipeline leverages its experience with the GL-ONC1 construct to explore combination strategies with chemotherapy and immuno-oncology agents.

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