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Large Cap Stocks To Research - April 23rd

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
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Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Tesla (TSLA), Invesco QQQ (QQQ), and NVIDIA (NVDA) are MarketBeat's three large-cap stocks to watch, chosen for having the highest dollar trading volume among large caps recently.
  • Tesla’s latest earnings signal a strategic shift toward AI, but MarketBeat warns this pivot may carry significant cost and margin implications.
  • NVIDIA is highlighted for its GPUs, data‑center compute and AI platforms, while Invesco QQQ offers broad, diversified exposure to the Nasdaq‑100’s leading tech companies.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Tesla, Invesco QQQ, and NVIDIA are the three Large Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Large-cap stocks are shares of companies with large market capitalizations—commonly defined by index providers as roughly $10 billion or more—representing mature, well-established firms with significant revenue and market presence. For investors, large caps typically offer greater stability, more predictable earnings and dividends, and lower volatility than small- or mid-cap stocks, though they often have lower growth potential. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Large Cap stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QQQ

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tesla wasn't on the list.

While Tesla currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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