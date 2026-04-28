Latham Group (SWIM) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Latham Group to post earnings of ($0.05) per share and revenue of $118.3940 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Latham Group had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 2.04%.The business had revenue of $99.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.86 million. On average, analysts expect Latham Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Latham Group Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of SWIM stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.96. The company had a trading volume of 61,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.77. Latham Group has a twelve month low of $5.04 and a twelve month high of $8.97. The company has a market capitalization of $697.08 million, a P/E ratio of 66.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.75. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $6.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SWIM. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Latham Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered Latham Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Latham Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Latham Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Latham Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $6.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Latham Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Latham Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Latham Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,639 shares of the company's stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Latham Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,682 shares of the company's stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Latham Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,978 shares of the company's stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Latham Group by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,211 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Latham Group by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,950 shares of the company's stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company's stock.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures and supplies a broad range of aquatic products and services for residential and commercial applications. Offerings include fiberglass and vinyl-liner pool shells, commercial water park structures, water slides, surf simulators, pumps, filters, heaters and sanitation systems. The company also provides parts, equipment and technical support for pool installation, maintenance and repair.

Operating across three core segments—commercial, residential and aftermarket—Latham delivers turnkey aquatic facilities and attractions for municipal, hospitality and resort clients, offers packaged pool kits and equipment packages to builders and dealers, and supplies replacement parts, service contracts and technical assistance to support ongoing pool operations.

Headquartered in the United States, Latham Group maintains manufacturing and distribution centers throughout North America and Europe.

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